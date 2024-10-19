Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UCO Bank consolidated net profit rises 50.37% in the September 2024 quarter

UCO Bank consolidated net profit rises 50.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 16.47% to Rs 6078.36 crore

Net profit of UCO Bank rose 50.37% to Rs 606.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 403.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 16.47% to Rs 6078.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5218.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income6078.365218.82 16 OPM %61.2663.14 -PBDT938.76639.80 47 PBT938.76639.80 47 NP606.80403.54 50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Campa Cola

Campa Cola's comeback: How Reliance is shaking up India's drink market

Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi govt anti-farmer, adequate procurement not happening: Congress

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

LIVE: BJP trying to destroy tribals' heritage, medical practices, says Rahul Gandhi in Ranchi

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

India's road infrastructure will surpass that of US: Nitin Gadkari

GST

GoM recommends to lower GST rate on water bottles, bicycles to 5%: Report

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon