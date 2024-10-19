Netweb Technologies India standalone net profit rises 69.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 73.17% to Rs 251.06 croreNet profit of Netweb Technologies India rose 69.88% to Rs 25.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 73.17% to Rs 251.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 144.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales251.06144.98 73 OPM %14.2213.27 -PBDT37.1021.64 71 PBT34.4620.21 71 NP25.7215.14 70
