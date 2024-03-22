Sensex (    %)
                             
UCO Bank gains for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 51.7, up 1.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 111.45% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 89.05% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
UCO Bank gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 51.7, up 1.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 22091.6. The Sensex is at 72819.71, up 0.25%. UCO Bank has slipped around 12.67% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has slipped around 2.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6822.65, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 77.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 182.11 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 35.55 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

