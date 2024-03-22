National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 1.78%

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 148.35, up 1.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 91.79% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 47.88% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8052.75, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 143.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 232.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 17.08 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

