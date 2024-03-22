Sensex (    %)
                             
National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 1.78%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 148.35, up 1.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 91.79% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 47.88% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
National Aluminium Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 148.35, up 1.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 22091.6. The Sensex is at 72819.71, up 0.25%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has dropped around 6.7% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8052.75, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 143.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 232.83 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 148.75, up 1.67% on the day.
The PE of the stock is 17.08 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

