Steel Authority of India Ltd spurts 1.51%, up for third straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 130.95, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.53% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% gain in NIFTY and a 47.88% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Steel Authority of India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 130.95, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 22091.6. The Sensex is at 72819.71, up 0.25%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has added around 2.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8052.75, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 238.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 479.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 131.25, up 1.35% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is up 52.53% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% gain in NIFTY and a 47.88% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 17.45 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News