Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Steel Authority of India Ltd spurts 1.51%, up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 130.95, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.53% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% gain in NIFTY and a 47.88% gain in the Nifty Metal index.
Steel Authority of India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 130.95, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 22091.6. The Sensex is at 72819.71, up 0.25%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has added around 2.3% in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8052.75, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 238.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 479.01 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 131.25, up 1.35% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is up 52.53% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% gain in NIFTY and a 47.88% gain in the Nifty Metal index.
The PE of the stock is 17.45 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Indices trade with major gains; metal shares advance

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Metal shares rise

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 1.78%

Welspun Corp Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Ratnamani Metals &amp; Tubes Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd gains for third straight session

ITC Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon