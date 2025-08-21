UCO Bank up for fifth straight session

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 29.33, up 0.2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 44.13% in last one year as compared to a 1.25% jump in NIFTY and a 0.58% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank.
UCO Bank is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 29.33, up 0.2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 25122.55. The Sensex is at 82155.88, up 0.36%. UCO Bank has slipped around 7.3% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has slipped around 1.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7103.55, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 64.18 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 14.7 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content