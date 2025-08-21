Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 01:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UCO Bank up for fifth straight session

UCO Bank up for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 29.33, up 0.2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 44.13% in last one year as compared to a 1.25% jump in NIFTY and a 0.58% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank.

UCO Bank is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 29.33, up 0.2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 25122.55. The Sensex is at 82155.88, up 0.36%. UCO Bank has slipped around 7.3% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has slipped around 1.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7103.55, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 64.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.7 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indian Overseas Bank soars 1.28%, gains for fifth straight session

Indian Overseas Bank soars 1.28%, gains for fifth straight session

Fortis Healthcare partners with Ekana Group to manage 550-bed super specialty hospital in Lucknow

Fortis Healthcare partners with Ekana Group to manage 550-bed super specialty hospital in Lucknow

HEC Infra Projects gains on securing Rs 7-cr order from Advait Energy

HEC Infra Projects gains on securing Rs 7-cr order from Advait Energy

D P Wires Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

D P Wires Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Wockhardt allots 6,600 equity shares under ESOS

Wockhardt allots 6,600 equity shares under ESOS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBS Infrastructure Summit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon