Indian Overseas Bank soars 1.28%, gains for fifth straight session

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 38.63, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 38% in last one year as compared to a 1.25% gain in NIFTY and a 0.58% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank.
Indian Overseas Bank rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 38.63, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 25122.55. The Sensex is at 82155.88, up 0.36%. Indian Overseas Bank has dropped around 1.55% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has dropped around 1.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7103.55, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.09 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 19.29 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
