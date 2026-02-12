Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 04:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Uday Jewellery Industries standalone net profit declines 5.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 4:08 PM IST

Sales rise 83.32% to Rs 181.34 crore

Net profit of Uday Jewellery Industries declined 5.07% to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 83.32% to Rs 181.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 98.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales181.3498.92 83 OPM %2.406.34 -PBDT6.056.31 -4 PBT5.836.09 -4 NP4.314.54 -5

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 4:08 PM IST

