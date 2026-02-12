Uday Jewellery Industries standalone net profit declines 5.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 83.32% to Rs 181.34 crore

Net profit of Uday Jewellery Industries declined 5.07% to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 83.32% to Rs 181.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 98.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.181.3498.922.406.346.056.315.836.094.314.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News