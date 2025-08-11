Galada Finance standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.24% to Rs 0.53 croreNet profit of Galada Finance rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 43.24% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.530.37 43 OPM %60.3859.46 -PBDT0.090.09 0 PBT0.050.04 25 NP0.040.03 33
