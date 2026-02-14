UFM Industries standalone net profit rises 5.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.43% to Rs 35.93 crore

Net profit of UFM Industries rose 5.88% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 18.43% to Rs 35.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 44.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.35.9344.052.201.520.640.370.480.220.180.17

