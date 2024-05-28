Ugar Sugar Works standalone net profit declines 73.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.49% to Rs 368.17 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 79.49% to Rs 21.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 35.84% to Rs 1151.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1794.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Ugar Sugar Works declined 73.40% to Rs 17.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 39.49% to Rs 368.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 608.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.