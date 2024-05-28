Business Standard
Manaksia consolidated net profit declines 62.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
Sales decline 62.50% to Rs 114.63 crore
Net profit of Manaksia declined 62.33% to Rs 14.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 62.50% to Rs 114.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 305.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 29.27% to Rs 75.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 106.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 39.81% to Rs 701.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1165.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales114.63305.70 -63 701.541165.45 -40 OPM %16.9512.84 -13.6612.55 - PBDT31.5060.29 -48 146.64208.10 -30 PBT29.9756.59 -47 137.24187.35 -27 NP14.1837.64 -62 75.55106.81 -29
