Ugro Capital standalone net profit rises 12.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.05% to Rs 414.00 croreNet profit of Ugro Capital rose 12.42% to Rs 34.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 42.05% to Rs 414.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 291.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales414.00291.44 42 OPM %62.4461.35 -PBDT60.9552.79 15 PBT48.1742.84 12 NP34.1330.36 12
