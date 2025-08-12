Phaarmasia standalone net profit declines 3.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.13% to Rs 6.87 croreNet profit of Phaarmasia declined 3.57% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 17.13% to Rs 6.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.878.29 -17 OPM %1.162.17 -PBDT0.370.33 12 PBT0.310.25 24 NP0.270.28 -4
