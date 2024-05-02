Ugro Capital standalone net profit rises 132.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 54.29% to Rs 322.41 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 200.00% to Rs 119.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.64% to Rs 1047.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 656.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Ugro Capital rose 132.83% to Rs 32.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 54.29% to Rs 322.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 208.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.