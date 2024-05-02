Business Standard
Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions standalone net profit rises 140.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:50 PM IST
Sales rise 19.70% to Rs 46.49 crore
Net profit of Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions rose 140.46% to Rs 6.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.70% to Rs 46.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 72.33% to Rs 16.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.95% to Rs 172.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 141.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales46.4938.84 20 172.02141.06 22 OPM %35.5127.52 -32.2027.23 - PBDT15.069.36 61 51.0834.17 49 PBT9.212.71 240 21.7111.71 85 NP6.302.62 140 16.139.36 72
First Published: May 02 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

