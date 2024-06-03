Ujaas Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.74% to Rs 6.84 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 28.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 17.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.55% to Rs 26.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of Ujaas Energy reported to Rs 4.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.74% to Rs 6.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.