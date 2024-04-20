Ujjivan Financial Services fixes record date for scheme of amalgamation

Record date is 03 May 2024

Ujjivan Financial Services has fixed 03 May 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of reckoning the shareholders of 'Ujjivan Financial Services' to whom the fully paid equity shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank would be issued and allotted as per the approved share exchange ratio as stated in the scheme of amalgamation of Ujjivan Financial Services and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.