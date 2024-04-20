Business Standard
HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 39.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 67.06% to Rs 79433.61 crore
Net profit of HDFC Bank rose 39.92% to Rs 17622.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12594.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 67.06% to Rs 79433.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 47548.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 39.27% to Rs 64062.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 45997.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 66.12% to Rs 283649.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 170754.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income79433.6147548.34 67 283649.02170754.05 66 OPM %20.7762.63 -37.5061.71 - PBDT17761.3916782.69 6 76568.6061498.39 25 PBT17761.3916782.69 6 76568.6061498.39 25 NP17622.3812594.47 40 64062.0445997.11 39
First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 4:25 PM IST


