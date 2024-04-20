HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 39.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 67.06% to Rs 79433.61 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 39.27% to Rs 64062.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 45997.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 66.12% to Rs 283649.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 170754.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of HDFC Bank rose 39.92% to Rs 17622.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12594.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 67.06% to Rs 79433.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 47548.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.79433.6147548.34283649.02170754.0520.7762.6337.5061.7117761.3916782.6976568.6061498.3917761.3916782.6976568.6061498.3917622.3812594.4764062.0445997.11