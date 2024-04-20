Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Accelya Solutions India consolidated net profit declines 99.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 9.64% to Rs 130.90 crore
Net profit of Accelya Solutions India declined 99.45% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.64% to Rs 130.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 119.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales130.90119.39 10 OPM %38.7137.38 -PBDT52.6846.09 14 PBT45.4437.87 20 NP0.2036.29 -99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWipro Q4 PreviewJAC 10th Result 2024 DeclaredLSG vs CSK Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon