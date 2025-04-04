Friday, April 04, 2025 | 07:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ujjivan SFB rises after total deposits climb 20% YoY in Q4

Ujjivan SFB rises after total deposits climb 20% YoY in Q4

Image

Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) advanced 1.55% to Rs 36.80 after its total deposits jumped 19.6% to Rs 37,617 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 31,462 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2024.

Ujjivan SFB's CASA increased 15.3% to Rs 9,611 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 8,335 crore in Q4 FY24. CASA ratio stood at 25.6% as of 31st March 2025 as against 26.5% as of 31st March 2024.

Credit-deposits ratio declined to 85.4% as of 31st March 2025 as compared with 94.7% as of 31st March 2024.

Gross loan book stood Rs 32,122 crore as on 31st March 2025, registering the growth of 7.9% as compared with Rs 29,780 crore as of 31st March 2024. It includes IBPC/ Securitization of Rs 195 crore as on 31st March 2025.

 

Overall disbursement jumped 11.6% to Rs 7,455 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 6,681 crore in Q3 FY24.

The banks gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio stood at 2.2% as of 31st March 2025, up from 2.1% a year ago, but improved from 2.7% as of 31st December 2024. Additionally, collection efficiency stood at 96.9% as of 31st March 2025, slightly up from 96.6% recorded on 28th February 2025.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is among the leading small finance banks in the country. The companys standalone net profit declined 63.8% to Rs 108.62 crore while total income increased 6.5% to Rs 1763.24 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HUDCO board OKs to raise upto Rs 65,000 crore in FY26

HUDCO board OKs to raise upto Rs 65,000 crore in FY26

Netweb Technologies receives incentive of Rs 5.93 cr under PLI scheme 2.0 for IT hardware

Netweb Technologies receives incentive of Rs 5.93 cr under PLI scheme 2.0 for IT hardware

Trade war avalanche buries indices, Nifty below 22,910

Trade war avalanche buries indices, Nifty below 22,910

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 6.56%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.49%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 6.56%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.49%

Nifty trades near 23,000 level; broader mkt underperforms

Nifty trades near 23,000 level; broader mkt underperforms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLSG vs MI LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon