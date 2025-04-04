Friday, April 04, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HUDCO board OKs to raise upto Rs 65,000 crore in FY26

HUDCO board OKs to raise upto Rs 65,000 crore in FY26

Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) said that its board has approved a borrowing programme of up to Rs 65,000 crore for the financial year 2025-2026, depending upon actual funds requirements.

Further, the companys board has also approved an increase in the overall borrowing limit to Rs 2,50,000 crore from existing limit of Rs 1,50,000 crore as earlier approved by shareholders u/s 180(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, subject to the approval of same by Shareholders.

HUDCO is a policy institution that provides housing finance and non-commercial urban infrastructure financing. The company's key mission is to support the construction of affordable housing for lower-income households and the development of non-commercial urban infrastructure (including water supply, road and transport, power, and commercial infrastructure). HUDCO conducts its business by balancing profitability with its social mandate.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 41.6% to Rs 735.03 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 519.23 crore in Q3 FY24. Total income increased 36.9% YoY to Rs 2770.14 crore in Q3 FY25.

The stock declined 3.50% to Rs 202.45 on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

