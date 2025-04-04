Friday, April 04, 2025 | 05:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 6.56%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.49%

Image

Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Metal index ended down 6.56% at 8414.45 today. The index is down 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Copper Ltd slipped 9.13%, National Aluminium Company Ltd shed 8.66% and Vedanta Ltd fell 8.66%. The Nifty Metal index is down 3.00% over last one year compared to the 1.73% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index is down 4.03% and Nifty Energy index has dropped 3.73% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.49% to close at 22904.45 while the SENSEX is down 1.22% to close at 75364.69 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Netweb Technologies receives incentive of Rs 5.93 cr under PLI scheme 2.0 for IT hardware

Ujjivan SFB rises after total deposits climb 20% YoY to Rs 37,617 crore in Q4

Nifty trades near 23,000 level; broader mkt underperforms

Sensex sinks 931 pts; Nifty ends below 22,950; metal stocks under pressure

UTI Asset Management Company allots 2,768 equity shares under ESOP

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

