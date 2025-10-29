Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ultramarine & Pigments to invest up to Rs 45 cr in Thirumalai Chemicals

Ultramarine & Pigments to invest up to Rs 45 cr in Thirumalai Chemicals

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Ultramarine & Pigments will participate in the fund raising undertaken by Thirumalai Chemicals (TCL) by way of issuance of equity shares on a preferential allotment basis to promoter and promoter group.

Company is a promoter group of TCL and its current holding in the equity shares of TCL is 77.24% of the total paid up capital.

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 28 October 2025 has accorded its in-principle approval to participate in the abovementioned fund raising upto Rs.45 crore.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

