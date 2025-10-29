Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 05:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Orkla India IPO subscribed 78%

Orkla India IPO subscribed 78%

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

The offer received bids for 1.25 lakh shares as against 1.59 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Orkla India received bids for 1,25,56,940 shares as against 1,59,99,104 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (29 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.78 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 29 October 2025 and it will close on 31 October 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 695 and 730 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 20 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises an offer for sale of 2,28,43,004 equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 1667.54 crore, by existing shareholders Orkla Asia Pacific, Navas Meeran, and Feroz Meeran.

 

The promoters are Orkla ASA, Orkla Asia Holding AS, and Orkla Asia Pacific. The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 12,33,02,690 equity shares, aggregating to 90% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post IPO shareholding is expected to be around 75%.

Incorporated in 1996, Orkla India is an Indian food company offering a diverse range of food products, from breakfast to lunch and dinner, snacks, beverages, and desserts. Orkla India is a subsidiary of Orkla ASA, a Norway-listed industrial, long-term investment company focused on brands and consumer-oriented companies, with a legacy spanning over 370 years.

The companys key product categories include Spices, which consist of blended and pure spices, and convenience foods, which include ready-to-cook (RTC) and ready-to-eat (RTE) products, as well as Vermicelli and other items. In Q1 FY2026, spices contributed 66.3% to total product sales, and convenience foods 33.7%.

Its convenience foods range simplifies cooking and enables quick meal preparation through products like Gulab Jamun Mix, Rava Idli Mix, 3-Minute Poha, and Dosa Mix.

Ahead of the IPO, Orkla India, on 28 October 2025, raised Rs 499 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 68.43 lakh shares at Rs 730 each to 30 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 78.92 crore and sales of Rs 597 crore for the three months ended on 30th June 2025.

Equities advance on positive global cues; energy, metals lead rally

Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index rises 1.93%

Sensex settles 369 pts higher; Nifty ends tad above 26,050

NIIT Learning Systems partners with Litmos

Wipro signs strategic agreement with HanesBrands Inc.

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

