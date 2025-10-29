Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 05:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yasho Industries inaugurates R&D centre at Pakhajan, Gujarat

Yasho Industries inaugurates R&D centre at Pakhajan, Gujarat

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Yasho Industries announced the inauguration of its advanced Research & Development (R&D) Centre at Pakhajan, Gujarat.

The new R&D facility, established with a capex investment of ₹ 23 crore as part of the company's FY26 annual capex plan of ₹ 100 crore, is a key pillar in Yasho Industries' innovation roadmap. The centre will enhance product development capabilities and process optimization for both domestic and global markets across industrial and consumer segments.

Equipped with cutting-edge analytical and testing instruments, the lab will house a team of 40 specialized chemists and researchers focused on developing high-performance, sustainable solutions in performance chemicals, lubricants, rubber, and specialty polymer applications.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wipro signs strategic agreement with HanesBrands Inc.

Wipro signs strategic agreement with HanesBrands Inc.

Orkla India IPO subscribed 78%

Orkla India IPO subscribed 78%

Equities advance on positive global cues; energy, metals lead rally

Equities advance on positive global cues; energy, metals lead rally

Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index rises 1.93%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index rises 1.93%

Sensex settles 369 pts higher; Nifty ends tad above 26,050

Sensex settles 369 pts higher; Nifty ends tad above 26,050

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Stroke Day 2025BSFI Summit 2025Top Stocks To BuyQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon