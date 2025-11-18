Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 06:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Escorts Kubota launches latest models of Ride-On Rice Transplanters

Escorts Kubota launches latest models of Ride-On Rice Transplanters

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Escorts Kubota (EKL) has introduced its third-generation Ride-On Rice Transplanters - KA6 and KA8 under Kubota Brand. Engineered in Japan, the new models combine advanced technology with on-field practicality to deliver higher productivity, operator comfort and planting precision. The models have been introduced across 7 states - Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Telangana, where demand for mechanized paddy solutions is rising.

The KA6 and KA8 transplanters are powered by Kubota's fuel-efficient engines that deliver 21 & 24 horsepower, ensuring dependable performance even in tough field conditions. Both models come with a smart turning system for smoother handling and an automatic lift function that makes cornering easier. The Multifunction control lever allows effortless operation, while the horizontal control mechanism helps maintain uniform planting depth. The redesigned planting claws significantly reduces missed planting, and ensure seedlings are placed evenly, and improved New Seedling picking guide allows on high accuracy and planting will improve the crop growth and yield consistency.

 

Operator comfort has also been thoughtfully improved. The machines feature a wider platform for easier movement, an ergonomic layout for reduced fatigue, and LED lights that make farming easier even in the after-sunset hours. The lighter planting section and longer wheelbase enhance balance and stability, allowing to cross the big ridges easily and making the transplanters suitable for extended work in deep wet field conditions.

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

