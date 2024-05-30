Uma Exports consolidated net profit rises 0.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.19% to Rs 491.04 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 63.67% to Rs 10.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.97% to Rs 1532.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1488.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Uma Exports rose 0.51% to Rs 7.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.19% to Rs 491.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 523.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.491.04523.421532.431488.262.182.331.152.5310.5311.0013.6037.4910.2010.7913.0137.157.907.8610.1828.02