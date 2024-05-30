Simbhaoli Sugars consolidated net profit rises 53.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.23% to Rs 347.95 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 30.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.24% to Rs 1180.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1232.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Simbhaoli Sugars rose 53.20% to Rs 36.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.23% to Rs 347.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 371.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.347.95371.071180.481232.7314.049.122.280.6943.9331.8315.561.2937.1623.88-12.01-30.6736.3423.72-12.13-30.87