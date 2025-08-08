Uni Abex Alloy Products standalone net profit declines 23.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.91% to Rs 39.18 croreNet profit of Uni Abex Alloy Products declined 23.42% to Rs 5.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.91% to Rs 39.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales39.1843.98 -11 OPM %17.3821.99 -PBDT8.7410.90 -20 PBT7.499.75 -23 NP5.567.26 -23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content