Innova Captab consolidated net profit rises 5.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.46% to Rs 351.54 croreNet profit of Innova Captab rose 5.22% to Rs 31.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.46% to Rs 351.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 294.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales351.54294.27 19 OPM %14.8214.33 -PBDT53.7244.16 22 PBT42.6839.31 9 NP31.0229.48 5
