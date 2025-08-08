TransIndia Real Estate consolidated net profit rises 57.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.21% to Rs 20.96 croreNet profit of TransIndia Real Estate rose 57.72% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.21% to Rs 20.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales20.9618.68 12 OPM %66.4126.61 -PBDT17.1813.43 28 PBT12.859.60 34 NP7.464.73 58
