Chowgule Steamships standalone net profit declines 45.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.78% to Rs 0.83 croreNet profit of Chowgule Steamships declined 45.10% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.78% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.830.92 -10 OPM %-30.12-18.48 -PBDT0.500.67 -25 PBT0.390.58 -33 NP0.280.51 -45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content