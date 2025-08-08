C.E. Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 28.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.82% to Rs 121.61 croreNet profit of C.E. Info Systems rose 28.73% to Rs 46.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.82% to Rs 121.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 101.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales121.61101.49 20 OPM %44.6541.58 -PBDT67.1551.67 30 PBT60.2747.15 28 NP46.1135.82 29
