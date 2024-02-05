Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Unichem Lab hits life high on turnaround Q4 numbers

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Unichem Laboratories was locked in an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 559.30 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 83.99 crore in Q3 FY24 as against net loss of Rs 63.93 crore in Q3 FY23.
Revenue from operations jumped 43.6% year on year (YoY) to Rs 434.38 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2023.
The durg maker recored profit before exceptional item and tax of Rs 15.95 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with loss before exceptional item and tax of Rs 61.28 crore in Q3 FY23.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The firm reported an expectional gain of Rs 68.01 crore on account of disposal of investment and property, plant and equipment.
Total expense increased 13.04% to Rs 429.70 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 193.92 crore (up 51.92% YoY) while employee cost stood at Rs 98.11 crore (up 8.33% YoY).
On nine-months basis, the firm posted consolidated net profit of Rs 58.83 crore in 9M FY24 as against net loss of Rs 157.96 crore in 9M FY23. Net sales rose 35.31% YoY to Rs 1,273.19 crore in 9M FY24.
Unichem Laboratories is a pharmaceutical company. It addresses the needs of therapeutic areas like gastroenterology, cardiology, diabetology, psychiatry, neurology, anti-bacterials, anti-infectives and pain management.
The counter hit a record high at Rs 559.30 in todays intraday session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Mahindra Holidays jumps on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Swan Energy hits life-time high after reporting turnaround Q3 performance

Unichem Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 83.99 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Hyderabad hosts India's largest analytica Anacon, India Lab Expo, and Pharma Pro &amp; Pack Expo showcasing Cutting-edge Lab and Pharma Tech

Delhivery reports turnaround PAT of Rs 12 cr

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit rises 58.01% in the December 2023 quarter

Haldyn Glass consolidated net profit rises 0.70% in the December 2023 quarter

Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit rises 40.34% in the December 2023 quarter

Canopy Finance standalone net profit declines 73.33% in the December 2023 quarter

VRL Logistics standalone net profit declines 72.26% in the December 2023 quarter

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon