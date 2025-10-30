Union Bank of India consolidated net profit declines 6.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 0.82% to Rs 26664.81 croreNet profit of Union Bank of India declined 6.84% to Rs 4425.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4750.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income declined 0.82% to Rs 26664.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26886.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income26664.8126886.58 -1 OPM %66.0467.69 -PBDT5452.516405.89 -15 PBT5452.516405.89 -15 NP4425.954750.93 -7
