Cipla consolidated net profit rises 3.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.98% to Rs 7447.42 croreNet profit of Cipla rose 3.73% to Rs 1351.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1302.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.98% to Rs 7447.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6961.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7447.426961.22 7 OPM %25.4427.09 -PBDT2150.522060.80 4 PBT1853.531789.06 4 NP1351.171302.53 4
