Union Bank of India soars 1.85%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 148.45, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 109.38% in last one year as compared to a 22.87% gain in NIFTY and a 90.42% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
Union Bank of India rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 148.45, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 22048.5. The Sensex is at 72444.95, up 0.55%. Union Bank of India has added around 12.5% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 24.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7160.8, up 1.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 158.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 281.5 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 8.23 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

