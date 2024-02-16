Vani Commercials reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 177.78% to Rs 1.25 croreVani Commercials reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 177.78% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1.250.45 178 OPM %70.4026.67 -PBDT00.03 -100 PBT00.03 -100 NP00.03 -100
