Vani Commercials reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 177.78% to Rs 1.25 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Vani Commercials reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 177.78% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1.250.4570.4026.6700.0300.0300.03