Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Vani Commercials reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales rise 177.78% to Rs 1.25 crore
Vani Commercials reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 177.78% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1.250.45 178 OPM %70.4026.67 -PBDT00.03 -100 PBT00.03 -100 NP00.03 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Indoworth Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Oseaspre Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Victoria Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.84 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Mystic Electronics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Pankaj Polymers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

RKB Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 7200.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Standard Batteries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA approval for Isosorbide Mononitrate ER Tablets

Nifty holds 22,000 level; Realty shares rally for 3rd day

Route Mobile allots 1.67 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon