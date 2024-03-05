Sensex (    %)
                        
Union Bank of India spurts 3.36%, gains for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 153.85, up 3.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 113.09% in last one year as compared to a 26.09% gain in NIFTY and a 83.07% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank.
Union Bank of India rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 153.85, up 3.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 22332.85. The Sensex is at 73621.91, down 0.34%. Union Bank of India has added around 6.14% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 10.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7139.5, up 1.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 404.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 352.81 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 8.66 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

