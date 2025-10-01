Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Union Cabinet approves to release an additional installment of Dearness Allowance

Union Cabinet approves to release an additional installment of Dearness Allowance

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
The Union Cabinet has approved to release an additional installment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners w.e.f 01.07.2025 representing an increase of 3% over the existing rate of 55% of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate against price rise. The combined impact on the exchequer on account of increase in both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs.10083.96 crore per annum. This will benefit about 49.19 lakh Central Government employees and 68.72 lakh pensioners. This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rupee posts gain

Rupee posts gain

INR recovers some lost ground against US dollar

INR recovers some lost ground against US dollar

Market finds relief after eight-day fall; Nifty finishes above 24,800

Market finds relief after eight-day fall; Nifty finishes above 24,800

OM Freight Forwarders IPO subscribed 2.56 times

OM Freight Forwarders IPO subscribed 2.56 times

Advance Agrolife IPO subscribed 1.87 times

Advance Agrolife IPO subscribed 1.87 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon