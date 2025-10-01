Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
INR recovers some lost ground against US dollar

INR recovers some lost ground against US dollar

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
The Indian rupee gained some lost ground on Wednesday amid good gains in local equities. INR is at 88.71, up 9 paise on the day. Yesterday, rupee extended downside to hit a new record low pressured by sustained foreign capital outflows amid global trade uncertainties. Rupee fell to an all-time low against the US dollar on Tuesday. However, a steep fall in global crude oil prices, along with a weaker greenback, prevented a sharp decline in the local unit. Meanwhile, RBI, in its Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies stated that in order to promote the settlement of cross border transactions in INR and local currencies, the Reserve Bank of India has been progressively liberalising regulations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

Market finds relief after eight-day fall; Nifty finishes above 24,800

OM Freight Forwarders IPO subscribed 2.56 times

Advance Agrolife IPO subscribed 1.87 times

RBI announces policy measures for consumer protection

RBI unveils measures to ease credit; banks may soon back M&A deals

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

