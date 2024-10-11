Union Government releases tax devolution of Rs 1.78 lakh crore to states

The Union Government has released tax devolution of Rs 1,78,173 crore to State Governments on 10th October, 2024, as against the normal monthly devolution of Rs 89,086.50 crore. It includes one advance instalment, in addition to the regular instalment due in October, 2024. This release is in view of the upcoming festive season and to enable States to accelerate capital spending, and also finance their development/ welfare related expenditure.
