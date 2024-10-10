IREDA to set up wholly owned subsidiary for retail business

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has received approval from DIPAM vide OM dated 10 October 2024 and from the Administrative Ministry i.e. Ministry of New and Renewable Energy for setting up of wholly owned subsidiary for retail business such as PM KUSUM, rooftop solar and other B2c segments in RE and emerging RE sector including EVs, Energy storage, Green Technologies, sustainability, Energy Efficiency etc.
