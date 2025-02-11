Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uniroyal Industries consolidated net profit declines 91.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Uniroyal Industries consolidated net profit declines 91.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales rise 8.36% to Rs 25.92 crore

Net profit of Uniroyal Industries declined 91.50% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.36% to Rs 25.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 23.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales25.9223.92 8 OPM %3.134.47 -PBDT0.612.04 -70 PBT0.131.53 -92 NP0.131.53 -92

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

