United Spirits Ltd up for third straight session

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1398.9, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.45% in last one year as compared to a 10.48% jump in NIFTY and a 5.45% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1398.9, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 25832.9. The Sensex is at 83979.52, up 0.48%. United Spirits Ltd has gained around 5.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51882.75, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1402, up 1.73% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is down 1.45% in last one year as compared to a 10.48% jump in NIFTY and a 5.45% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 57.29 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

