United Textiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.53% to Rs 3.00 croreNet profit of United Textiles remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.53% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.002.87 5 OPM %17.6714.98 -PBDT0.310.30 3 PBT0.010.03 -67 NP0.020.02 0
