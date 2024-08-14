Capital Trust standalone net profit rises 52.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.68% to Rs 24.50 croreNet profit of Capital Trust rose 52.08% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 39.68% to Rs 24.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales24.5017.54 40 OPM %20.0814.48 -PBDT1.060.74 43 PBT0.980.64 53 NP0.730.48 52
