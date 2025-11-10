Monday, November 10, 2025 | 04:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Universal Starch Chem Allied reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.76 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Universal Starch Chem Allied reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.76 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Sales rise 6.83% to Rs 97.14 crore

Net profit of Universal Starch Chem Allied reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.83% to Rs 97.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 90.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales97.1490.93 7 OPM %4.67-5.73 -PBDT2.67-7.18 LP PBT0.81-8.71 LP NP0.76-8.22 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zenith Fibres reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Zenith Fibres reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Lakshmi Mills Company standalone net profit rises 121.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Lakshmi Mills Company standalone net profit rises 121.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Rama Vision standalone net profit rises 136.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Rama Vision standalone net profit rises 136.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Rishi Techtex standalone net profit rises 71.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Rishi Techtex standalone net profit rises 71.70% in the September 2025 quarter

M M Rubber Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the September 2025 quarter

M M Rubber Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww IPO AllotmentLenskart Share PriceStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon