Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UPL Board grants in-principle approval for exploring options of unlocking value in Advanta

UPL Board grants in-principle approval for exploring options of unlocking value in Advanta

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 04 September 2024
The Board of UPL at its meeting held on 04 September 2024 has granted its in-principle approval for exploring various options available for unlocking value in Advanta Enterprises (Advanta) by raising funds through primary or secondary issuances of securities, by way of private placements or public offerings or any other permissible mode(s) or combination thereof.
The shareholders of UPL had approved creation of distinct pure play platforms in FY 23 and in line with the said approval, a separate platform was created by transferring Seeds business to Advanta, subsidiary of the Company. One of the main objectives of creating a separate Advanta platform was to facilitate unlocking value for the shareholders of UPL at an appropriate time.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

pharma medicine drugs

Natco Pharma stock rises 3% after Canadian subsidiary invests $8 mn

Rahul Dravid

IPL 2025: Rahul Dravid set to return as Rajasthan Royals head coach

ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 qualification scenario and chances

India to England: WTC 2025 final qualification scenarios of top 5 teams

Market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty at 25,200; VIX up, IT, Auto, Financials drag

Auto makers, Bajaj, TVS, auto

Automaker Minda Corp inks licensing pact with China's Sanco to tap EV mkt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon